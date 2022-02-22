 Skip to main content

Valneva Secures £20M From Scottish Enterprise For Vaccine Development
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has been awarded research and development funding of up to £20 million by Scottish Enterprise.

  • The investment from Scotland's national economic development agency will comprise two grants and benefit the company's manufacturing site in Livingston. 
  • The company expects to receive grants over the next three years, commencing March 2022.
  • The first grant of up to £12.5 million will support research and development related to the manufacture of VLA2001, Valneva's inactivated, whole virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate. 
  • Related: Valneva Advances Booster Phase Of Its Cov-Compare COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.
  • The second grant of up to £7.5 million will support research and development connected to Valneva's manufacturing processes for other vaccines.
  • Valneva's research and development portfolio include VLA1553, a single-shot vaccine candidate against the mosquito-borne viral infection chikungunya, which it intends to manufacture in Livingston. 
  • Related: Valneva Kickstarts Phase 3 Trial Of Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate In Adolescents.
  • Valneva reported 2021 revenues soaring 216% to €348.1 million.
  • Price Action: VALN shares closed at $33.61 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Financing Small Cap General

