Short Shelf Life Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot Entangles Vaccine Rollout In Poorer Nations: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:22pm   Comments
According to officials and internal World Health Organization documents reviewed by Reuters, the relatively short shelf life of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine is complicating the rollout to the world's poorest nations.

  • The need to turn down vaccines with short shelf lives, along with the initial inequality, hesitancy, and other barriers, has contributed to a much lower vaccination rate in Africa, where only around 10% of people have been immunized.
  • Many vaccines arrive with only a few months, and sometimes weeks, before their use-by date. 
  • In November, some countries have destroyed expired doses, including Nigeria, which dumped up to 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines.
  • Related: AstraZeneca Records Bumper COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Of ~$4B In FY21.
  • The problem with a short shelf life primarily concerns AstraZeneca, according to COVAX data and officials.
  • Of the total expired doses declared by African countries in the week, about 1.3 million were AstraZeneca, 280,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), 15,000 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and 13,000 Russia's Sputnik, the document shows.
  • Many more vaccines are expected to be rejected as African nations and COVAX said they would not accept vaccines with less than two-and-a-half months' shelf life from January.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.51% at $60.61 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

