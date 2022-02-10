 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca Records Bumper COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Of ~$4B In FY21
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 6:59am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca Records Bumper COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Of ~$4B In FY21

AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) total revenue jumped 63% Y/Y to $12.01 billion in Q4 FY21 on a constant-currency basis, beating the consensus of $10.96 billion.

  • Core earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.67, topping estimates of $0.73.
  • In Q4, sales of the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, were $1.76 billion, the best-selling product for AstraZeneca, lung cancer drug Tagrisso, racked up $1.3 billion in revenues.
  • The Company posted a Q4 FY21 net loss of $(346) million, despite a 63% jump in net sales. Its gains were wiped out by costs associated with its $39 billion Alexion Pharmaceuticals deal and new drug research.
  • "AstraZeneca continued on its strong growth trajectory in 2021 with ... five of our medicines crossing (the) blockbuster threshold," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.
  • Dividend: AstraZeneca also said it would raise its annualized dividend by $0.10 to $2.90 per share.
  • Guidance: AstraZeneca expects overall 2022 revenue to increase by a high teens percentage, with core earnings growing by a mid-to-high 20s percentage. 
  • However, the Company said sales of COVID-19 products were expected to decline by a low-to-mid 20s percentage this year and that the gross profit margins from those products would be lower than the company average.
  • An expected decline in sales of the vaccine is likely to be only partially offset by growth in sales of the antibody-drug, Evusheld, with the majority of vaccine revenue in 2022 expected to come from initial contracts.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 2.33% at $58.53 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Paul McManus from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Q4 Gets COVID Boost, Seagen Plunges On Earnings, Adcom Test Awaits Lilly
AstraZeneca: Q4 Earnings Insights
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Dividends Health Care Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com