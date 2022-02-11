Menstrual Irregularities Cases After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine - EMA Reviews Cases
The European Medicines Agency's safety committee is reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation after COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- The assessment was because of reports of menstrual disorders after receiving both vaccines, and it was not yet clear whether there was a causal link between the COVID-19 vaccines and the reports.
- The Committee had previously analyzed reports of menstrual disorders in the context of the safety summary reports for COVID-19 vaccines. It concluded that the evidence did not support a causal link between these vaccines and menstrual disorders.
- The agency added that there was no evidence suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines affected fertility.
- After reviewing the available evidence, the EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) said it decided to request an evaluation of all available data, including reports from patients and healthcare professionals, clinical trials, and the published literature.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.20% at $50.50, while BNTX stock is up 2.47% at $171.68, and MRNA stock is up 3.40% at $165.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.
