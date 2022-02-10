 Skip to main content

US Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out For Kids Under 5 Years This Month
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
The U.S. government is planning a COVID-19 vaccine roll out for children under the age of 5 as soon as February 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The FDA is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.
  • The companies submitted data supporting authorization at the request of the FDA.
  • Outside advisers to the FDA will meet on February 15 to discuss recommending the agency to authorize the vaccine. 
  • According to the CDC document, the U.S. government is planning to ship an initial 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the end of February, pending FDA authorization.
  • The first rollout, which begins on February 21, will prioritize areas where children are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
  • Jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners will receive second and third shipments of doses on February 23 and February 25 or about a week after the CDC recommendation.
  • Pfizer/BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose, compared with a 10-microgram dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.42% at $50.74, while BNTX stock is down 2.07% at $169.75 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

