US Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out For Kids Under 5 Years This Month

The U.S. government is planning a COVID-19 vaccine roll out for children under the age of 5 as soon as February 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.

Outside advisers to the FDA will meet on February 15 to discuss recommending the agency to authorize the vaccine.

According to the CDC document, the U.S. government is planning to ship an initial 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the end of February, pending FDA authorization.

The first rollout, which begins on February 21, will prioritize areas where children are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

Jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners will receive second and third shipments of doses on February 23 and February 25 or about a week after the CDC recommendation.

Pfizer/BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose, compared with a 10-microgram dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.42% at $50.74, while BNTX stock is down 2.07% at $169.75 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

