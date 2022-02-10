US Plans COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out For Kids Under 5 Years This Month
The U.S. government is planning a COVID-19 vaccine roll out for children under the age of 5 as soon as February 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- The FDA is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.
- The companies submitted data supporting authorization at the request of the FDA.
- Outside advisers to the FDA will meet on February 15 to discuss recommending the agency to authorize the vaccine.
- According to the CDC document, the U.S. government is planning to ship an initial 10 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the end of February, pending FDA authorization.
- The first rollout, which begins on February 21, will prioritize areas where children are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
- Jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners will receive second and third shipments of doses on February 23 and February 25 or about a week after the CDC recommendation.
- Pfizer/BioNTech tested a 3-microgram dose, compared with a 10-microgram dose in 5- to 11-year-olds and 30 micrograms for people aged 12 and older.
