Why Are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Shares Tanking Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Pfizer Inc PFE and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS will discontinue the Pfizer-led clinical development program for vupanorsen (PF-07285557), an investigational antisense therapy.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
- A little over two years after Pfizer paid Ionis $250 million cash to in-license rights to vupanorsen (AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx), now the pharma giant has decided to ax late-stage work on the drug and hand it all back to Ionis.
- The decision follows a thorough review of data from the Phase 2b trial of vupanorsen in statin-treated participants with dyslipidemia.
- Related: Pfizer Posts Vupanorsen Data From Mid-Stage Cardiovascular Disease Trial.
- Pfizer noted that the trial achieved a statistically significant reduction in non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C), as well as statistically significant reductions in triglycerides (TG) and angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3).
- However, the magnitude of non-HDL-C and TG reduction observed did not support the continuation of the clinical development.
- Also See: Pfizer - OPKO Health's Growth Hormone Deficiency Candidate Receives FDA Response Letter.
- Price Action: IONS shares are down 9.22% at $28.76, PFE stock is down 0.37% at $54.13 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead
trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.