Pfizer Posts Vupanorsen Data From Mid-Stage Cardiovascular Disease Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has provided an update on the Phase 2b study of vupanorsen, investigational antisense therapy for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia.

  • In the dose-ranging study in subjects with elevated non-HDL-C and triglycerides (TG), the study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant reduction in non-HDL-C at all doses tested at 24 weeks, compared to placebo. 
  • In addition, subjects treated with vupanorsen achieved statistically significant reductions in TG and ANGPTL3 at all dose levels at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.
  • The topline results also showed that vupanorsen dose-dependently lowered its target, angiopoietin-like 3. 
  • Pfizer is continuing to review the findings to determine the next steps regarding future development.
  • The most common adverse events were injection site reactions, which often occurred in the highest vupanorsen dose group. 
  • In November 2019, Pfizer licensed vupanorsen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) in a worldwide exclusive agreement. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.45% at $50.85, while IONS stock is down 4.39% at $29 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

