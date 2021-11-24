Pfizer Posts Vupanorsen Data From Mid-Stage Cardiovascular Disease Trial
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has provided an update on the Phase 2b study of vupanorsen, investigational antisense therapy for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia.
- In the dose-ranging study in subjects with elevated non-HDL-C and triglycerides (TG), the study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant reduction in non-HDL-C at all doses tested at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.
- In addition, subjects treated with vupanorsen achieved statistically significant reductions in TG and ANGPTL3 at all dose levels at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.
- The topline results also showed that vupanorsen dose-dependently lowered its target, angiopoietin-like 3.
- Pfizer is continuing to review the findings to determine the next steps regarding future development.
- The most common adverse events were injection site reactions, which often occurred in the highest vupanorsen dose group.
- In November 2019, Pfizer licensed vupanorsen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) in a worldwide exclusive agreement.
