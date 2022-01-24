 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer - OPKO Health's Growth Hormone Deficiency Candidate Receives FDA Response Letter
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:49am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer - OPKO Health's Growth Hormone Deficiency Candidate Receives FDA Response Letter

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health Inc's (NASDAQ: OPK) somatrogon. 

  • Somatrogon is an investigational once-weekly long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD). 
  • Pfizer is evaluating the FDA's comments.
  • Earlier this week, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved Ngenla (somatrogon) Injection 24 mg Pens and 60mg Pens for the long-term treatment of GHD pediatric patients.
  • In 2021, Health Canada approved Ngenla, and in December 2021, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of EMA issued a positive opinion recommending approval of somatrogon.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The European Commission (EC) decision is expected in early 2022.
  • In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO entered into a worldwide agreement to develop and commercial somatrogon for the treatment of GHD. 
  • Under the agreement, OPKO is responsible for conducting the clinical program, and Pfizer is responsible for registering and commercializing the product for GHD.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 3.77% at $50.80, and OPK stock is down 12.50% at $3.71 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPK + PFE)

Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Estimated Amid Less Severe Omicron Variant: Bloomberg
Why Jim Cramer Like NextEra Energy And Lincoln Electric?
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer
Everest Boosts Covid Bet With New Licensing Deal Despite Crowded Field
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Sputnik V Associated With Higher Antibody Levels Against Omicron Than Pfizer, Study Shows: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com