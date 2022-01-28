QQQ
Pfizer's Lorlatinib Scores European Approval In ALK-Positive Lung Cancer

by Vandana Singh
January 28, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read

The European Commission has approved Pfizer Inc's PFE Lorviqua (lorlatinib) for a form of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • Lorlatinib is available in the U.S. under the brand name Lorbrena.
  • The approval covers lorlatinib as monotherapy for anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)- positive advanced NSCLC previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor. 
  • Related: Pfizer's Lorbrena Wins Full FDA Approval As First-Line Treatment Of ALK-Positive Lung Cancer.
  • The approval for the first-line use is based on the pivotal Phase 3 CROWN trial results, in which Lorviqua reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% compared to Xalkori (crizotinib). 
  • As a secondary endpoint, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 76% with Lorviqua and 58% with Xalkori. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 2.16% at $54.52 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsNon-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotechNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral
Top Stories