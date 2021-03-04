Pfizer's Lorbrena Wins Full FDA Approval As First Line Treatment Of ALK-Positive Lung Cancer
The FDA has approved Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) supplemental application seeking approval for Lorbrena (lorlatinib), expanding the indication to include first-line treatment of people with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The FDA action also converts 2018 accelerated approval to full approval.
- In 2018 Lorbrena was approved for patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC whose disease has progressed on crizotinib and at least one other ALK inhibitor; or whose disease has progressed on alectinib or ceritinib as the first ALK inhibitor therapy.
- The approval is based on the CROWN trial, which showed a 72% reduction in risk of progression or death for treatment with Lorbrena vs. Xalkori, recognized as the first-line standard of care for patients with ALK-positive advanced NSCLC.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.4% at $34.25 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
