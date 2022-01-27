Ocugen To Buy Liminal's Dormant Vaccine Manufacturing Plant In Canada

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Ocugen Inc OCGN has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Liminal Biosciences Inc's LMNL manufacturing site in Belleville, Ontario, for an undisclosed amount.
FREE TRADING MASTERCLASS: How to Trade Options Like a Pro with Nic Chahine! Click Here to Reserve Your Spot! (Less than 25 seats remaining)
- The newly acquired site would enable Ocugen to expand its manufacturing and research and development capabilities to support its pipeline, including the manufacture of Covaxin, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- "We are excited to see Ocugen's plans to repurpose our dormant vaccine manufacturing facility and create vaccine manufacturing capacity in Canada," said Alek Krstajic, Chairman of the Board, Liminal BioSciences.
- Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
- Related: Ocugen-Bharat Biotech Partnered COVID-19 Booster Covaxin Neutralizes Omicron, Delta Variants.
- Earlier today, India's drugs regulator has given conditional approval to Covishield and Covaxin for sale in the market.
- Market approval, however, does not mean that the vaccines will be available in medical shops. People will have to buy Covishield and Covaxin from hospitals and clinics.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are down 3.49% at $3.04 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.