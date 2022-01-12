Ocugen-Bharat Biotech Partnered COVID-19 Booster Covaxin Neutralizes Omicron, Delta Variants
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) and its partner, Bharat Biotech, announced results from a COVID-19 vaccine booster study conducted at Emory University.
- The data demonstrated sera from subjects who received a booster dose of candidate vaccine Covaxin six months after getting a primary two-dose series of Covaxin neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants.
- Earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta, and Kappa.
- The study will be published on the pre-print server, medRXiv, in the coming days.
- The neutralization activity of COVAXIN-boosted sera was comparable to that observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the Omicron variant.
- More than 90% of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralizing antibodies.
