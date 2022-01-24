Pfizer, AstraZeneca or J&J COVID-19 Shots Boost Sinovac Regime, Brazilian Study Shows

A third booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from either AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increases antibody levels significantly in those who have previously received two doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA) CoronaVac.

According to the study, CoronaVac received the strongest boost from a viral vector or RNA shot, including against the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.

"This study provides important options for policymakers in the many countries where inactivated vaccines ... have been used," said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and study lead.

Related: Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine With Pfizer Booster Less Effective Against Omicron.

Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine With Pfizer Booster Less Effective Against Omicron. However, another study in December found that Sinovac's two-dose shot followed by a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine showed a lower immune response against the Omicron variant than other strains.

The third dose of CoronaVac also increased antibodies, but the results were better when a different vaccine was used, according to the latest study that included 1,240 volunteers in Brazil.

Antibody levels were low before delivery of the booster doses, with only 20.4% of adults aged 18-60 and 8.9% of adults aged over 60 having detectable levels of neutralizing antibodies.

These were seen to significantly increase across every booster vaccine regimen, across all groups, 28 days post-vaccination.

Price Action: SVA shares were trading at $6.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.