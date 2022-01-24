Pfizer, AstraZeneca or J&J COVID-19 Shots Boost Sinovac Regime, Brazilian Study Shows
A third booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from either AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) increases antibody levels significantly in those who have previously received two doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA) CoronaVac.
- According to the study, CoronaVac received the strongest boost from a viral vector or RNA shot, including against the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.
- "This study provides important options for policymakers in the many countries where inactivated vaccines ... have been used," said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and study lead.
- Related: Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine With Pfizer Booster Less Effective Against Omicron.
- However, another study in December found that Sinovac's two-dose shot followed by a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine showed a lower immune response against the Omicron variant than other strains.
- The third dose of CoronaVac also increased antibodies, but the results were better when a different vaccine was used, according to the latest study that included 1,240 volunteers in Brazil.
- Antibody levels were low before delivery of the booster doses, with only 20.4% of adults aged 18-60 and 8.9% of adults aged over 60 having detectable levels of neutralizing antibodies.
- These were seen to significantly increase across every booster vaccine regimen, across all groups, 28 days post-vaccination.
- Price Action: SVA shares were trading at $6.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General