FDA Approves Second Indication for Skyrizi For Active Psoriatic Arthritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:51am   Comments
FDA Approves Second Indication for Skyrizi For Active Psoriatic Arthritis

The FDA has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) for active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), a systemic inflammatory disease that affects the skin and joints.

  • The FDA approval is supported by data from two pivotal studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2.
  • Across the two Phase 3 studies, Skyrizi met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24 compared to placebo and demonstrated significant improvements across several other manifestations of PsA, including swollen, tender, and painful joints.
  • Related: Europe Approves AbbVie's Skyrizi For Second Indication.
  • Skyrizi maintains a dosing regimen for PsA consistent with the existing regimen for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis patients – a single 150 mg subcutaneous injection four times a year (after two starter doses at weeks 0 and 4) – and can be administered alone or in combination with DMARDs.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares closed at $131.98 on Friday.

