Europe Approves AbbVie's Skyrizi For Second Indication
- The European Commission (EC) has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Skyrizi (risankizumab) 150 mg subcutaneous injection for psoriatic arthritis in adults.
- The approval covers Skyrizi alone or combined with methotrexate (MTX) for active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).
- The approval marks the second indication for Skyrizi.
- Skyrizi collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
- Skyrizi is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.26% at $116.72 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
