Europe Approves AbbVie's Skyrizi For Second Indication
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 10:59am   Comments
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Skyrizi (risankizumab) 150 mg subcutaneous injection for psoriatic arthritis in adults.
  • The approval covers Skyrizi alone or combined with methotrexate (MTX) for active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). 
  • The approval marks the second indication for Skyrizi.
  • Related Link: AbbVie Unveils New Durable Risankizumab Data In Psoriatic Arthritis.
  • Skyrizi collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.
  • Skyrizi is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.26% at $116.72 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Arthritis BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

