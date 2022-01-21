 Skip to main content

Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Estimated Amid Less Severe Omicron Variant: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 8:40am   Comments
According to an analytics firm, Airfinity Ltd, evidence that omicron causes less-severe disease than earlier COVID-19 variants is expected to lower the growth in vaccine sales this year.

  • Citing Airfinity, Bloomberg reports that COVID-19 vaccine sales, excluding China and India, will increase to about $85 billion in 2022, down about 28% from an earlier estimate of $118 billion.
  • The analytics firm said that the revision was also due to lower prices paid by poorer nations for the shots.
  • Related: Federal Health Officials Say Omicron-Targeted Shots May Not Be Necessary: WSJ.
  • Demand for doses is still rising, and booster programs in high-income countries will be a key driver, according to Airfinity, which estimates that sales will climb almost 30% in 2022 from about $66 billion last year. 
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) could record about $26 billion in sales in 2022, while Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) may clock about $43 billion. 
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is expected to generate $4.3 billion in vaccine revenue. 
  • The firm's estimates differ from that of the drugmakers themselves. 
  • Pfizer has forecast $31 billion in 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales. 
  • Prelim COVID-19 vaccine sales for Moderna stand at $18.5 billion, along with a potential $3.5 billion from boosters and other purchases. 
  • Price Action during the premarket session on the last check Friday:
    • MRNA stock is down 1.27% at $165.40 
    • PFE shares are down 0.30% at $53.89 
    • BNTX stock is down 2.15% at $153.16 
    • AZN shares are down 0.48% at $59.88 

