Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Estimated Amid Less Severe Omicron Variant: Bloomberg
According to an analytics firm, Airfinity Ltd, evidence that omicron causes less-severe disease than earlier COVID-19 variants is expected to lower the growth in vaccine sales this year.
- Citing Airfinity, Bloomberg reports that COVID-19 vaccine sales, excluding China and India, will increase to about $85 billion in 2022, down about 28% from an earlier estimate of $118 billion.
- The analytics firm said that the revision was also due to lower prices paid by poorer nations for the shots.
- Demand for doses is still rising, and booster programs in high-income countries will be a key driver, according to Airfinity, which estimates that sales will climb almost 30% in 2022 from about $66 billion last year.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) could record about $26 billion in sales in 2022, while Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) may clock about $43 billion.
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is expected to generate $4.3 billion in vaccine revenue.
- The firm's estimates differ from that of the drugmakers themselves.
- Pfizer has forecast $31 billion in 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales.
- Prelim COVID-19 vaccine sales for Moderna stand at $18.5 billion, along with a potential $3.5 billion from boosters and other purchases.
- Price Action during the premarket session on the last check Friday:
- MRNA stock is down 1.27% at $165.40
- PFE shares are down 0.30% at $53.89
- BNTX stock is down 2.15% at $153.16
- AZN shares are down 0.48% at $59.88
