Federal Health Officials Say Omicron-Targeted Shots May Not Be Necessary: WSJ
As COVID-19 vaccine makers are working on omicron-specific shots, federal health authorities say there are signs they might not be necessary, writes Wall Street Journal.
- However, research continues, officials say doses targeting the new variant might be needed longer-term, especially if it winds up crowding out earlier strains globally.
- The U.S. omicron surge has triggered concerns that vaccines might need to be tweaked to specifically target the strain because existing shots don't appear to work as well against it.
- Peter Marks, FDA's vaccine regulator, said. "By the time we get an omicron-specific vaccine manufactured, this wave will be over."
- Dr. Marks said the next two months should show whether Omicron is likely to predominate over the long term, out-competing other strains.
- Researchers also want to see how the immune responses generated by an omicron-targeted shot compare with those from original vaccines.
- Drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), are working on modified shots.
- "We have strong evidence that, with a boost, current vaccines work well," said John Mascola, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- Also, earlier this week, a World Health Organization technical advisory group said that current vaccines might need to be updated to provide sufficient protection.
