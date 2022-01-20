 Skip to main content

Amgen's Lumakras Approved In Japan For Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 8:52am   Comments
Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) has been approved in Japan for KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) progressed after systemic anticancer therapy.

  • Lumakras is now approved in nearly 40 countries.
  • Related: Europe Approves Amgen's KRAS-Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy.
  • The approval is based on positive results from the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial that showed Lumakras 960 mg demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 37% in 123 evaluable patients (including 10 Japanese patients).
  • Last week, Amgen and Arrakis Therapeutics announced a research collaboration focused on discovering and developing RNA degrader therapeutics
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Arrakis will lead research activities to identify RNA-targeted small molecule binders against targets nominated by Amgen. 
  • Amgen will lead further preclinical and clinical development activities. 
  • Amgen will pay $75 million upfront to Arrakis for five initial programs and will have the option to nominate additional programs. 
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.82% at $233.19 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care General

