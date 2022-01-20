Amgen's Lumakras Approved In Japan For Pretreated Lung Cancer Patients
Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) has been approved in Japan for KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) progressed after systemic anticancer therapy.
- Lumakras is now approved in nearly 40 countries.
- Related: Europe Approves Amgen's KRAS-Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy.
- The approval is based on positive results from the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial that showed Lumakras 960 mg demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 37% in 123 evaluable patients (including 10 Japanese patients).
- Last week, Amgen and Arrakis Therapeutics announced a research collaboration focused on discovering and developing RNA degrader therapeutics.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Arrakis will lead research activities to identify RNA-targeted small molecule binders against targets nominated by Amgen.
- Amgen will lead further preclinical and clinical development activities.
- Amgen will pay $75 million upfront to Arrakis for five initial programs and will have the option to nominate additional programs.
- Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.82% at $233.19 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care General