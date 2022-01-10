 Skip to main content

Europe Approves Amgen's KRAS-Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 7:24am   Comments
The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumykras (sotorasib), a KRASG12C inhibitor, for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • The approval covers adult NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. 
  • In May 2021, Lumakras was the first KRASG12C inhibitor to receive regulatory approval with its approval in the U.S., under accelerated approval.
  • Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
  • The EC decision follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. It is based on the positive results from the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 clinical trial. 
  • Lumykras demonstrated an objective response rate of 37.1% and a median duration of response (DoR) of 11.1 months. 
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed higher by 0.94% at $227.29 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care General

