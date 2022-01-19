 Skip to main content

Yumanity Shares Fall On FDA Hold On Multidose Trials In Parkinson's Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:46am   Comments
The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: YMTX) multidose clinical trials of YTX-7739, currently being developed for Parkinson's disease.

  •  The FDA has not halted all clinical programming and permits the Company's planned single-dose clinical trial to proceed. 
  • The partial clinical hold suspends the initiation of multiple-dose clinical trials in the U.S. until the FDA's questions have been addressed.
  • Related: Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Plunges After Parkinson's Trial Data.
  • The Company expects to receive additional detail from the FDA within the next 30 days.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • YTX-7739 is Yumanity Therapeutics' proprietary lead small molecule investigational therapy designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and inhibit the activity of a novel target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase. 
  • Price Action: YMTX shares are down 20.4% at $1.95 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

