Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Plunges After Parkinson's Trial Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
  • Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMTXreported topline data from Phase 1b trial of its lead product candidate, YTX-7739, for mild-to-moderate Parkinson's disease.
  • The study achieved its primary endpoints.
  • YTX-7739 was shown to inhibit its primary target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD), an enzyme closely linked to neuronal survival and improved motor function in a Parkinson's disease model. 
  • After 28 days of treatment, the 20 mg dose given once daily reduced the fatty acid desaturation index, a biomarker of SCD inhibition, by approximately 20%-40%. 
  • Target engagement in the cerebrospinal fluid suggested that YTX-7739 effectively crossed the blood-brain barrier. 
  • On the safety front, moderate adverse events in the treatment group consisted of 2 patients with increased Parkinson's symptoms.
  • The Company believes to be well-positioned to test the SCD hypothesis in a Phase 2 trial in Parkinson's disease, expected to start in 2022. 
  • Investors are reacting as there were no statistically significant differences in clinical assessments or most exploratory biomarkers. 
  • Price Action: YMTX shares are down 31.5% at $5.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson's DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

