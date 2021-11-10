Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Plunges After Parkinson's Trial Data
- Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMTX) reported topline data from Phase 1b trial of its lead product candidate, YTX-7739, for mild-to-moderate Parkinson's disease.
- The study achieved its primary endpoints.
- YTX-7739 was shown to inhibit its primary target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD), an enzyme closely linked to neuronal survival and improved motor function in a Parkinson's disease model.
- After 28 days of treatment, the 20 mg dose given once daily reduced the fatty acid desaturation index, a biomarker of SCD inhibition, by approximately 20%-40%.
- Target engagement in the cerebrospinal fluid suggested that YTX-7739 effectively crossed the blood-brain barrier.
- On the safety front, moderate adverse events in the treatment group consisted of 2 patients with increased Parkinson's symptoms.
- The Company believes to be well-positioned to test the SCD hypothesis in a Phase 2 trial in Parkinson's disease, expected to start in 2022.
- Investors are reacting as there were no statistically significant differences in clinical assessments or most exploratory biomarkers.
- Price Action: YMTX shares are down 31.5% at $5.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General