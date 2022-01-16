 Skip to main content

KFC, Burger King And McDonald's Offering More Vegan Options As Demand Rises
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
KFC, Burger King And McDonald's Offering More Vegan Options As Demand Rises

More and more people are now opting for plant-based foods. With the soaring demand, fast-food chains like Yum Brands! Inc's (NYSE: YUM) KFC, Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Burger King, and McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) are offering vegan food to their customers. Even Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is joining the movement with non-dairy milk. 

KFC and McDonald's are rolling out their vegan burgers, and Burger King is unveiling vegan chicken nuggets in the UK.

According to KFC, its vegan burger sold at six times the average rate for a new product launch when it was released in the UK.

McDonald's has said that early UK sales data for the McPlant was "very encouraging".

In the UK, most fast-food chains are now offering at least one vegan dish.

According to new market research, the Global Vegan Supplements Market is projected to generate over $17 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% between 2022 and 2030. 

Globally, the vegan supplements market has experienced tremendous traction, and is projected to continue to growing over the forecast period. 

Fast-food chains in the U.S. are rolling out more vegan dishes but at a slower rate. 

Bloomberg has reported that the plant-based foods market was worth $29.4 billion in 2020 and could grow to $162 billion in 2030, making up to 7.7% of the global protein market.

Photo: Courtesy of Malmaison Hotels on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Burger King DemandBiotech News Top Stories Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

