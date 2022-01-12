 Skip to main content

WHO's Technical Body Says Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Needed To Combat Omicron: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
A World Health Organization technical body said that current COVID-19 vaccines might need to be reworked to ensure they are effective against omicron and future variants of the coronavirus, reported Reuters.

  • Some vaccine makers are already developing next-generation vaccines targeting omicron.
  • Related: Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC.
  • The technical group said it would consider a change in vaccination composition and stressed that shots needed to be more effective in protecting against infection.
  • "COVID-19 vaccines need to...elicit immune responses that are broad, strong, and long-lasting to reduce the need for successive booster doses," the technical body said in a statement.
  • "A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is also working on a vaccine candidate tailored to omicron.
  • Related: Moderna's Authorized COVID-19 Booster Increases Omicron Neutralizing Antibody Levels 37-Fold.
  • However, the statement said that an updated vaccine could be aimed specifically at the dominant variant, which is currently omicron in many places or be a "multivalent vaccine" designed to combat several variants at once.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

