Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC
Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said that the omicron-targeted vaccine of COVID-19 will be ready in March, and the Company has already begun manufacturing the doses.
- "This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk."
- Bourla said the vaccine would also target the other variants that are circulating. He said it is still not clear whether or not an omicron vaccine is needed or how it would be used, but Pfizer will have some doses ready since some countries want it ready as soon as possible.
- Real-world data from the U.K. has shown that Pfizer's and Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are only about 10% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from omicron 20 weeks after the second dose, according to a study from the U.K. Health Security Agency.
- However, the study found that the initial two doses still provide reasonable protection against severe illness.
- According to the study, booster shots are up to 75% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.
- Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC earlier Monday that the Company is working on a booster for this fall that targets omicron and will enter clinical trials soon.
- Bourla said it's not clear whether a fourth dose is needed. He said Pfizer would conduct experiments to determine if another dose is necessary.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.13% at $55.66 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General