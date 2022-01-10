 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC

Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said that the omicron-targeted vaccine of COVID-19 will be ready in March, and the Company has already begun manufacturing the doses.

  • "This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk."
  • Bourla said the vaccine would also target the other variants that are circulating. He said it is still not clear whether or not an omicron vaccine is needed or how it would be used, but Pfizer will have some doses ready since some countries want it ready as soon as possible.
  • Real-world data from the U.K. has shown that Pfizer's and Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are only about 10% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from omicron 20 weeks after the second dose, according to a study from the U.K. Health Security Agency. 
  • However, the study found that the initial two doses still provide reasonable protection against severe illness.
  • According to the study, booster shots are up to 75% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.
  • Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC earlier Monday that the Company is working on a booster for this fall that targets omicron and will enter clinical trials soon. 
  • Bourla said it's not clear whether a fourth dose is needed. He said Pfizer would conduct experiments to determine if another dose is necessary.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.13% at $55.66 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + MRNA)

Moderna At Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Inks Oncology Pact With Carisma Therapeutics
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 10-15): JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Front And Center, Preannouncements Keep Coming
Why Codex DNA Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
Pfizer, Beam Ink Multi-Target Research Collaboration For In Vivo Base Editing Programs
This Chipmaker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Riot Blockchain And Moderna
Amazon, Moderna, Nike Stocks May Be Finding A Bottom Within This Key Pattern: How To Trade It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com