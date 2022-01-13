 Skip to main content

GSK, Vir Biotech File For Emergency Use Nod For Intramuscular Sotrovimab For COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:59am   Comments
GSK, Vir Biotech File For Emergency Use Nod For Intramuscular Sotrovimab For COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have applied to the FDA to include intramuscular (IM) administration to sotrovimab's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19.

