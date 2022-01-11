 Skip to main content

US To Purchase 600K Additional Doses of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
The U.S. has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum.

  • The companies would supply the additional doses of sotrovimab to the U.S. in Q1 of 2022, taking the tally of doses secured by nations worldwide to roughly 1.7 million.
  • The U.S. government in November had signed contracts worth about $1 billion for an unknown number of doses of the treatment after saying it would control the distribution of sotrovimab.
  • Related: Glaxo-Vir Biotech's Antibody Approved In Europe For Early Treatment Of COVID-19.
  • GSK and Vir said they expect to produce roughly 2 million doses of sotrovimab globally in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: VIR stock is down 0.42% at $33.28, while GSK shares are up 0.28% at $44.97 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

