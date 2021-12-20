Moderna's Authorized COVID-19 Booster Increases Omicron Neutralizing Antibody Levels 37-Fold
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has reported preliminary neutralizing antibody data against the omicron variant following its COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates at 50 µg and 100 µg dose levels.
- The currently authorized 50 µg booster of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
- The 100 µg dose of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
- The multivalent candidates boosted omicron-specific neutralizing antibody levels similar at the 50 µg and 100 µg levels.
- The Company also reported that a 100 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated.
- Adverse reactions following the 100 µg booster dose were higher than the authorized 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.
- Moderna says that given the strength of mRNA-1273 and the speed at which the omicron variant is spreading, its first line of defense against omicron will be a booster dose of mRNA-1273.
- The Company will also continue to develop an omicron-specific variant vaccine (mRNA-1273.529) that it expects to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.
