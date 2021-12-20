 Skip to main content

Moderna's Authorized COVID-19 Booster Increases Omicron Neutralizing Antibody Levels 37-Fold
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has reported preliminary neutralizing antibody data against the omicron variant following its COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates at 50 µg and 100 µg dose levels. 

  • The currently authorized 50 µg booster of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
  • The 100 µg dose of mRNA-1273 increased neutralizing antibody levels approximately 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
  • The multivalent candidates boosted omicron-specific neutralizing antibody levels similar at the 50 µg and 100 µg levels. 
  • The Company also reported that a 100 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated. 
  • Adverse reactions following the 100 µg booster dose were higher than the authorized 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.
  • Moderna says that given the strength of mRNA-1273 and the speed at which the omicron variant is spreading, its first line of defense against omicron will be a booster dose of mRNA-1273.
  • The Company will also continue to develop an omicron-specific variant vaccine (mRNA-1273.529) that it expects to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares 8.18% at $318.90 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

