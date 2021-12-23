 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Alnylam - Novartis' Leqvio As the First siRNA To Reduce Bad Cholesterol
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 8:20am   Comments
FDA Approves Alnylam - Novartis' Leqvio As the First siRNA To Reduce Bad Cholesterol

The FDA has approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNY) Leqvio (inclisiran) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). 

  • Leqvio is indicated in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy to treat clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, requiring additional LDL-C lowering. 
  • Related: Read Why Analysts Are Going Bullish On This Large-Cap Pharma Stock.
  • As of January 2020, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) obtained global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement. 
  • Novartis AG continues developing inclisiran and commercializing Leqvio worldwide, with Alnylam eligible to receive tiered royalties between 10 % - 20% on global sales.
  • Leqvio is the fourth Alnylam-discovered medicine using its RNAi therapeutic platform to be approved to date. 
  • The Leqvio approval marks the first U.S. approval of an RNAi therapeutic indicated to treat a major risk factor for a highly prevalent disease.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares closed at $187.38 on Wednesday, and NVS stock is up 0.50% at $86.74 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

