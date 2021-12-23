FDA Approves Alnylam - Novartis' Leqvio As the First siRNA To Reduce Bad Cholesterol
The FDA has approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNY) Leqvio (inclisiran) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).
- Leqvio is indicated in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy to treat clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, requiring additional LDL-C lowering.
- As of January 2020, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) obtained global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement.
- Novartis AG continues developing inclisiran and commercializing Leqvio worldwide, with Alnylam eligible to receive tiered royalties between 10 % - 20% on global sales.
- Leqvio is the fourth Alnylam-discovered medicine using its RNAi therapeutic platform to be approved to date.
- The Leqvio approval marks the first U.S. approval of an RNAi therapeutic indicated to treat a major risk factor for a highly prevalent disease.
- Price Action: ALNY shares closed at $187.38 on Wednesday, and NVS stock is up 0.50% at $86.74 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
