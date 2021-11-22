 Skip to main content

Read Why Analysts Are Going Bullish On This Large-Cap Pharma Stock
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
Read Why Analysts Are Going Bullish On This Large-Cap Pharma Stock

RBC Capital has upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $225, up from $144. While M&A optionality is "nice" to have, analyst Luca Issi's call is fundamental.

  •  According to Issi, the stock may be viewed as expensive at a $21 billion market cap and 30x sales, but this is a great entry point at a 15% discount from October highs and ahead of key catalysts that can unlock value in the short-term and on the heels of an "impressive" R&D Day.
  • Related Link: Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?
  • Needham raised the price target on Alnylam to $205 from $180 and kept a Buy rating on the shares following the R&D Day event. 
  • Analyst Joseph Stringer likes Alnylam's strong balance sheet and its improving top and bottom line. He also sees potential for significant growth in the TTR franchise.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Alnylam to Buy from Neutral with a $273 price target. Analyst Salveen Richter sees "multiple drivers for growth" into 2022 and beyond, beginning with the Phase 3 APOLLO-B data for Onpattro in ATTR-cardiomyopathy in mid-2022. 
  • Richter is bullish on the outcome given key opinion leader commentary, read through from Phase 3 APOLLO and HELIOS-A trials.
  • Further, the analyst incorporated the Phase 2 zilebesiran in hypertension into her model at a 35% probability of success.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares are up 4.99% at $190.03 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for ALNY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALNY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

