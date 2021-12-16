Novartis Launches New Share Buyback Program Of Up To $15B

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is launching a new share buyback worth up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023, adding it was confident in its top-line growth and deep pipeline.

The buyback is funded through the $20.7 billion Novartis raised by selling its nearly one-third voting stake in Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY). Its capital allocation strategy combines investing in core business and returning excess capital to shareholders.

(OTC: RHHBY). Its capital allocation strategy combines investing in core business and returning excess capital to shareholders. Novartis said it had the flexibility to return value to shareholders "without compromising its capacity for value-creating bolt-on M & M&A, whilst providing a strong, growing dividend and reinvesting in the business."

Novartis confirmed it expected sales to grow by 4% or more through 2026 and 20 new assets with significant sales potential set to be approved potentially.

Novartis will ask shareholders to approve an additional CHF 10 billion buyback authority at the annual general meeting on March 4 to cover the amount exceeding the CHF 8.8 billion still available under the existing shareholder authority granted in 2021.

Related Link: Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?

Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar? Price Action: NVS shares are up 4.21% at $84.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.