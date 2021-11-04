Novartis To Offload Its Stake Back To Roche For $20.7B
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), a shareholder in Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) for more than 20 years, would sell its entire stake, which is nearly one-third voting stake in Roche for $20.7 billion.
- The deal means that Novartis will give up its influence over strategic decisions taken by Roche.
- Novartis has agreed to sell 53.3 million Roche bearer shares for $388.99 (CHF 356.93) per share, a price that reflects the volume-weighted average of the Roche non-voting equity certificates over the 20 trading days to November 2.
- In a separate statement, Roche said it would use debt to finance the deal and plans to reduce its capital by canceling the repurchased shares to regain "full strategic flexibility."
- Roche shareholders will vote on the plan at an extraordinary general meeting on November 26.
- Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said now was the right time to monetize the investment.
- "Today's announcement is consistent with our strategic focus, and we intend to deploy the proceeds from the transaction in line with our capital allocation priorities," said Vas Narasimhan.
- Novartis said the investment acquired for around $5 billion in 2001 and 2003 had delivered recurring earnings contributions and cumulative dividends of over $6 billion.
- The transaction will not change control as the founding families' shareholder pool already held the majority of the votes, it said. Its voting power will increase to around 67.5% following the deal.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.17% at $83.73, while RHHBY stock is up 0.76% at $50.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General Best of Benzinga