Why Are Quoin Pharma Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome, a rare genetic disease.
  • Under the agreement terms, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS. Specific financial deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Quoin is obligated to supply the product to Orpharm upon receiving regulatory approval.
  • Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections.
  • Price Action: QNRX shares are down 8.18% at $2.92 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

