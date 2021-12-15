Why Are Quoin Pharma Shares Trading Lower On Wednesday?
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome, a rare genetic disease.
- Under the agreement terms, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS. Specific financial deal terms were not disclosed.
- Quoin is obligated to supply the product to Orpharm upon receiving regulatory approval.
- Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections.
- Related Link: Quoin Outlicenses Lead Asset For Skin Disorder In Middle East, North Africa.
- Price Action: QNRX shares are down 8.18% at $2.92 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas