Quoin Outlicenses Lead Asset For Skin Disorder In Middle East, North Africa
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with Genpharm Services for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
- Under the agreement terms, Genpharm has exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in the Middle East and North Africa region upon receiving regulatory approvals in both territories.
- The companies have also entered into an exclusive Supply Agreement, under which Quoin will manufacture and supply the product to Genpharm Services.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Netherton Syndrome is a rare, hereditary skin disorder.
