Quoin Outlicenses Lead Asset For Skin Disorder In Middle East, North Africa
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:14pm   Comments

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: QNRX) has entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with Genpharm Services for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
  • Under the agreement terms, Genpharm has exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in the Middle East and North Africa region upon receiving regulatory approvals in both territories. 
  • The companies have also entered into an exclusive Supply Agreement, under which Quoin will manufacture and supply the product to Genpharm Services.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed. 
  • Netherton Syndrome is a rare, hereditary skin disorder.
  • Related Link: Quoin, AFT Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Pact For Lead Candidate In Genetic Skin Disease.
  • Price Action: QNRX shares are down 18.6% at $5.62 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

