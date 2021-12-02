 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gene Therapy-Focused Dyno Therapeutics Adds Astellas To List Partner List With $1.6B Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
Gene Therapy-Focused Dyno Therapeutics Adds Astellas To List Partner List With $1.6B Pact

Gene therapy startup Dyno Therapeutics Inc has partnered with pharmaceutical giants such as Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY). 

  • It has added another major biotech, Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMY)
  • Astellas is dishing out $18 million upfront and up to $1.6 billion in milestone and royalty payments to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies. 
  • Now, Astellas wants to tap into Dyno's AAV capsids platform to develop gene therapies for skeletal and cardiac muscles. 
  • Under terms of the deal, Dyno will design the AAV capsids, and Astellas will conduct all preclinical, clinical, and marketing functions. 
  • Dyno can receive more than $235 million for each product developed using the capsids. 
  • In May 2020, Dyno collaborated with Novartis to research, develop, and commercialize new gene therapies for eye diseases incorporating improved AAV vectors
  • In October 2020, Roche and Dyno Therapeutics a $1.8-billion collaboration under which Roche will use Dyno's CapsidMap platform to develop AAV vectors for gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and liver-directed therapies.
  • Price Action: ALPMY shares are up 2.75% at $15.70 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
ImmunoGen Shares Rally After Ovarian Cancer Trial Meets Primary Endpoint Goal
As FINRA's OTC Bulletin Board Closes Down, OTC Markets Group Becomes the Main Gateway Into the Regulated Over-the-Counter Market
Detecting Early Cancer Screening Stocks At An Early Stage Is Critical
Roche's Gavreto Conditionally Approved In Europe For RET Fusion-Positive Lung Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com