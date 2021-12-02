Gene Therapy-Focused Dyno Therapeutics Adds Astellas To List Partner List With $1.6B Pact
Gene therapy startup Dyno Therapeutics Inc has partnered with pharmaceutical giants such as Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
- It has added another major biotech, Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMY)
- Astellas is dishing out $18 million upfront and up to $1.6 billion in milestone and royalty payments to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies.
- Now, Astellas wants to tap into Dyno's AAV capsids platform to develop gene therapies for skeletal and cardiac muscles.
- Under terms of the deal, Dyno will design the AAV capsids, and Astellas will conduct all preclinical, clinical, and marketing functions.
- Dyno can receive more than $235 million for each product developed using the capsids.
- In May 2020, Dyno collaborated with Novartis to research, develop, and commercialize new gene therapies for eye diseases incorporating improved AAV vectors.
- In October 2020, Roche and Dyno Therapeutics a $1.8-billion collaboration under which Roche will use Dyno's CapsidMap platform to develop AAV vectors for gene therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases and liver-directed therapies.
- Price Action: ALPMY shares are up 2.75% at $15.70 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
