Astellas Pharma Inc is a drug manufacturing company that sells pharmaceutical products across the globe. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from Japanese markets, followed by the Americas. Royalty income makes up a small percentage of Astellas' overall sales. Its largest therapeutic area by sales composition is oncology, followed by urology and transplantation. The company uses mergers and acquisitions as part of its long-term growth strategy. Astellas enters into strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to strengthen its commercialization platforms.