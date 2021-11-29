Novavax Working On New COVID-19 Vaccine To Combat Omicron Variant

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa. It said that the shot would be ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks, reports Reuters.

Novavax's COVID-19 shot contains an actual version of the virus' spike protein that cannot cause disease but can trigger the immune system.

The vaccine developer said it had started developing a spike protein based explicitly on the known genetic sequence of the variant, B.1.1.529, dubbed Omicron.

Related Link: Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News.

Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News. Other vaccine developers, including BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have said they are testing the effectiveness of their shots against the new variant.

(NASDAQ: BNTX) and (NYSE: JNJ) have said they are testing the effectiveness of their shots against the new variant. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) said it had begun testing its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, to evaluate its effectiveness against the new variant.

(NASDAQ: INO) said it had begun testing its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, to evaluate its effectiveness against the new variant. It expects the testing to take about two weeks.

Inovio also said it was simultaneously designing a new vaccine candidate that specifically targeted Omicron.

"Best case scenario, INO-4800 ... will be completely resilient against omicron, but if that's not the case, then we will have a newly designed vaccine ready to go if need be," said Kate Broderick, senior vice president of Inovio's R&D division.

Related Link: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial. Price Action: NVAX shares are up 4.29% at $227.32, while INO stock is up 4.55% at $7.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

NVAX shares are up 4.29% at $227.32, while INO stock is up 4.55% at $7.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday. Photo by Tumisu from Pixabay