 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax Working On New COVID-19 Vaccine To Combat Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 6:56am   Comments
Share:
Novavax Working On New COVID-19 Vaccine To Combat Omicron Variant

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa. It said that the shot would be ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks, reports Reuters.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 shot contains an actual version of the virus' spike protein that cannot cause disease but can trigger the immune system. 
  • The vaccine developer said it had started developing a spike protein based explicitly on the known genetic sequence of the variant, B.1.1.529, dubbed Omicron.
  • Related Link: Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News.
  • Other vaccine developers, including BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have said they are testing the effectiveness of their shots against the new variant.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) said it had begun testing its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, to evaluate its effectiveness against the new variant. 
  • It expects the testing to take about two weeks.
  • Inovio also said it was simultaneously designing a new vaccine candidate that specifically targeted Omicron.
  • "Best case scenario, INO-4800 ... will be completely resilient against omicron, but if that's not the case, then we will have a newly designed vaccine ready to go if need be," said Kate Broderick, senior vice president of Inovio's R&D division.
  • Related Link: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 4.29% at $227.32, while INO stock is up 4.55% at $7.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Tumisu from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INO + NVAX)

Looking At Novavax's Recent Whale Trades
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Novavax Whale Trades Spotted
Option Analysis: Novavax Stock Rises As Philippine Government Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Authorization
Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News
What Are Whales Doing With Novavax
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com