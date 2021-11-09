FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
- The FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on a late-stage trial of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: INO) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
- Inovio said it now has the authorization to proceed with the trial in the U.S. after 14 months.
- Last year in September, the FDA put the final-stage trial on hold. It sought more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.
- Inovio is partnering with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to conduct the INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in the Americas, Asia, and Africa.
- The Phase 3 segment of INNOVATE will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg per dose), administered one month apart.
- The primary endpoint of this case-driven Phase 3 trial is virologically confirmed symptomatic COVID-19.
- Price Action: INO shares are up 3.56% at $6.98 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
