Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun evaluating an application for conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The protein-based vaccine candidate will be marketed in the European Union under the brand name Nuvaxovid.
  • Separately, Novavax and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd (SII) announced that the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant. 
  • The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in the Philippines by SII under the brand name Covovax. The Novavax/SII vaccine has recently received EUA in Indonesia. 
  • The companies have also filed for emergency authorization in India and Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO). 
  • Related Link: Novavax Concludes Filing For WHO's Emergency Use Listing For COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 10.10% at $187.68 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

