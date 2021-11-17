Novavax Shares Are Rising On Incremental COVID-19 Vaccine Related News
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun evaluating an application for conditional marketing authorization for Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine.
- The protein-based vaccine candidate will be marketed in the European Union under the brand name Nuvaxovid.
- Separately, Novavax and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd (SII) announced that the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant.
- The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in the Philippines by SII under the brand name Covovax. The Novavax/SII vaccine has recently received EUA in Indonesia.
- The companies have also filed for emergency authorization in India and Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO).
- Related Link: Novavax Concludes Filing For WHO's Emergency Use Listing For COVID-19 Vaccine.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 10.10% at $187.68 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General