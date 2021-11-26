NRx Pharma Skyrockets After BriLife COVID-19 Vaccine Data Against Delta Variant
Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has posted scientific results from an initial sample of Phase 2 vaccinated patients to assess the BriLife vaccine against the COVID-19 Delta variant.
- Blood (Sera) from an initial sample of 11 trial participants demonstrated effective neutralizing antibodies against the original "wild-type" virus and was tested for antibodies to the Delta variant.
- Of the eleven tested samples, ten were found to neutralize the Delta variant.
- The second group of blood samples were drawn from unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Those patients had antibodies against the "wild-type" Coronavirus but with a 3.8 fold reduction in immune response (neutralizing titers) to the Delta variant.
- The IIBR scientific release further notes that mutations seen in the BriLife vaccine that may be responsible for effectiveness against variants occurred naturally due to the spontaneous acquisition of new characteristics by this live-virus vaccine.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) will commence its Phase 2b/3 registration trial of the BriLife vaccine immediately after reviewing the Phase 2 results next week by the Data Safety Monitoring Board.
- Earlier this month, FDA declined emergency use authorization for NRx Pharmaceuticals' Zyesami in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 52.7% at $6.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.
