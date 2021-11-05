NRx Pharma Stock Nosedives As FDA Strikes Off Its COVID-19 Drug Hopeful
- The FDA has declined the emergency use authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: NRXP) Zyesami (aviptadil).
- The Company is developing aviptadil in collaboration with Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTC: RLFTF).
- The agency stated that it could not issue the EUA due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits & risks of Zyesami in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
- In its letter, the FDA noted that it had reviewed safety in only 131 randomized patients treated with Zyesami.
- NRx will attempt to coordinate a review by the FDA of the 150 or more additional patients already treated with Zyesami in the NIH ACTIV-3b trial.
- Last week, the study's Data Safety and Monitoring Board reviewed the ongoing NIH ACTIV-3b trial and found no new safety issues.
- The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has enrolled more than 300 patients in the ACTIV-3b trial, a confirmatory study that randomizes patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure to Zyesami® vs. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) and placebo.
- A second nationwide trial with inhaled Zyesami is being conducted on the I-SPY platform, maintained by the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative.
- Related Link: NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Improved Survival At One Year.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are down 34% at $5.92 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers