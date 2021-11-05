 Skip to main content

NRx Pharma Stock Nosedives As FDA Strikes Off Its COVID-19 Drug Hopeful
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • The FDA has declined the emergency use authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: NRXP) Zyesami (aviptadil). 
  • The Company is developing aviptadil in collaboration with Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTC: RLFTF).
  • The agency stated that it could not issue the EUA due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits & risks of Zyesami in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure. 
  • In its letter, the FDA noted that it had reviewed safety in only 131 randomized patients treated with Zyesami. 
  • NRx will attempt to coordinate a review by the FDA of the 150 or more additional patients already treated with Zyesami in the NIH ACTIV-3b trial. 
  • Last week, the study's Data Safety and Monitoring Board reviewed the ongoing NIH ACTIV-3b trial and found no new safety issues.
  • The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has enrolled more than 300 patients in the ACTIV-3b trial, a confirmatory study that randomizes patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure to Zyesami® vs. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) and placebo.
  • A second nationwide trial with inhaled Zyesami is being conducted on the I-SPY platform, maintained by the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative. 
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are down 34% at $5.92 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers

