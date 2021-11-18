 Skip to main content

CureVac's COVID-19 Vax Shows Comparable Antibody Levels To Pfizer/BioNTech's Shot In Animal Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) has announced the online publication of the extended preclinical study of the second-generation vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in the journal Nature. 
  • The newly published data features a direct comparison of CV2CoV with the licensed mRNA vaccine, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 shot, Comirnaty. 
  • Neutralizing antibody levels measured following complete vaccination of animals with either 12µg of CV2CoV or a 30µg standard dose of Comirnaty were shown to be highly comparable.
  • The data confirm how targeted optimizations of a non-chemically modified mRNA can significantly improve immune responses in a preclinical model.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares are up 4.43% at $41.43 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

