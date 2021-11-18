CureVac's COVID-19 Vax Shows Comparable Antibody Levels To Pfizer/BioNTech's Shot In Animal Study
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) has announced the online publication of the extended preclinical study of the second-generation vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, jointly developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in the journal Nature.
- The newly published data features a direct comparison of CV2CoV with the licensed mRNA vaccine, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 shot, Comirnaty.
- Neutralizing antibody levels measured following complete vaccination of animals with either 12µg of CV2CoV or a 30µg standard dose of Comirnaty were shown to be highly comparable.
- The data confirm how targeted optimizations of a non-chemically modified mRNA can significantly improve immune responses in a preclinical model.
