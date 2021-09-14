CureVac Shares Fall After Cutting COVID-19 Vaccine Production Plans
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) has canceled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners.
- The Company would terminate agreements with Celonic Group and Wacker, but existing production deals with Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) would remain unchanged.
- "The continuous increase in mRNA manufacturing capacity together with the progress of large-scale vaccination efforts have strongly changed the demand for our first-generation COVID-19 vaccine, CVnCoV, over the last months," said CureVac Chief Operating Officer Malte Greune.
- CureVac in June and July published disappointing trial data on its initial vaccine candidate, and European regulatory approval is yet outstanding.
- Related: Final Results Confirm CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Trails Rivals.
- Read Next: Boehringer Ingelheim Scraps Lung Cancer Program With CureVac.
- It is also working with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) on the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Related Link: CureVac-GSK's Second-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action Against Variants.
- Price Action: CVAC shares are down 8.12% at $60.69 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
- Image by torstensimon from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga