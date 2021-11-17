 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Government Agrees To Purchase GSK-Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody Doses Worth $1B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Share:
US Government Agrees To Purchase GSK-Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody Doses Worth $1B

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Atea Sinks On Termination Of Roche Contract, Pfizer CFO To Retire, GSK-Vir Bag $1B Contract To Supply COVID Antibody Treatment
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
GSK, Vir's Intramuscularly-Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy At Par With IV Route In COVID-19
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares
GlaxoSmithKline Spotlights Encouraging Data For Anemia Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Government Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com