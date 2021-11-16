 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Codiak BioSciences' Exosome Candidate Shows Tumor Shrinkage In Early Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Codiak BioSciences' Exosome Candidate Shows Tumor Shrinkage In Early Study
  • Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CDAKannounced initial data for exoSTING currently in a Phase 1/2 trial as a single agent for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.
  • ExoSTING is an engineered exosome therapeutic candidate.
  • In the first three dose cohorts of the trial, participants treated with exoSTING showed evidence of local STING pathway activation and stimulation of both innate and adaptive immune responses at all tested doses.
  • Intratumoral injection of exoSTING did not lead to systemic exposure to the STING agonist and was well tolerated at all dose levels tested. 
  • Analysis of blood cells after exoSTING dosing showed the migration of activated cells from the tumor. 
  • Enrollment in cohorts 4 (6 mcg) and 5 (12 mcg) of the exoSTING trial is ongoing. 
  • Data from all five cohorts, including objective response data, are expected in 1H of 2022.
  • Related Link: Sarepta, Codiak Nix Exosome Therapy Development Pact.
  • Price Action: CDAK shares are down 3.92% at $14.21 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDAK)

Sarepta, Codiak Nix Exosome Therapy Development Pact
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com