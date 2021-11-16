Codiak BioSciences' Exosome Candidate Shows Tumor Shrinkage In Early Study
- Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CDAK) announced initial data for exoSTING currently in a Phase 1/2 trial as a single agent for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.
- ExoSTING is an engineered exosome therapeutic candidate.
- In the first three dose cohorts of the trial, participants treated with exoSTING showed evidence of local STING pathway activation and stimulation of both innate and adaptive immune responses at all tested doses.
- Intratumoral injection of exoSTING did not lead to systemic exposure to the STING agonist and was well tolerated at all dose levels tested.
- Analysis of blood cells after exoSTING dosing showed the migration of activated cells from the tumor.
- Enrollment in cohorts 4 (6 mcg) and 5 (12 mcg) of the exoSTING trial is ongoing.
- Data from all five cohorts, including objective response data, are expected in 1H of 2022.
