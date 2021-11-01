FDA Delays Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Teenagers: What You Need To Know
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that the FDA would require additional time to complete its assessment of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
- The FDA may not complete the Moderna's shot review before January 2022, dealing with a potential setback to the timing of an emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group.
- The Company said that the FDA needed additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis after vaccination.
- Moderna said it is reviewing new external analyses on the increased myocarditis risk in those under 18 years of age as they become available.
- Moderna also said it would delay filing its request for a EUA of 50 µg dose of the vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 years while the FDA completes its review of the 12-17 filing.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 3.20% at $334.15 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
