FDA May Clear First COVID-19 Vaccine For Younger Kids, Probably Today: NYT
- The FDA is likely to authorize Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 on Friday, The New York Times reports, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.
- About 28 million children would be eligible for the vaccine, with two injections three weeks apart at one-third of the adult dose.
- The newspaper said if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off, which is expected, the children could start getting shots as early as November 3, Wednesday.
- The CDC officials said it would be hard to narrow eligibility, and the FDA's advisory panel endorsed the pediatric dose to the entire age group.
- Yesterday, the U.S. government purchased 50 million more doses of Pfizer / BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.
- The doses are expected to be delivered by April 2022.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.87% at $43.56, while BNTX stock is down 2.69% at $276.33 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
