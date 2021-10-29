 Skip to main content

FDA May Clear First COVID-19 Vaccine For Younger Kids, Probably Today: NYT
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • The FDA is likely to authorize Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 on Friday, The New York Times reports, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.
  • About 28 million children would be eligible for the vaccine, with two injections three weeks apart at one-third of the adult dose.
  • The newspaper said if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off, which is expected, the children could start getting shots as early as November 3, Wednesday.
  • The CDC officials said it would be hard to narrow eligibility, and the FDA's advisory panel endorsed the pediatric dose to the entire age group.
  • Related Link: FDA's Adcomm Almost Unanimously Back Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shots For Younger Kids.
  • Yesterday, the U.S. government purchased 50 million more doses of Pfizer / BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. 
  • The doses are expected to be delivered by April 2022.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.87% at $43.56, while BNTX stock is down 2.69% at $276.33 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

