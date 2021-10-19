Maxim Upgrades Indaptus Therapeutics To Buy
- Maxim analyst has upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) to Buy from Hold with a $16 price target, an upside of over 100%.
- Analyst Jason McCarthy says, Indaptus is leveraging the ability of attenuated, non-pathogenic gram-negative bacteria to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses for oncology indications and infectious diseases.
- In a research note, the analyst tells investors that it is also building on the initial immune therapy, Coley's toxins, with a "modernized, safer, and more effective approach."
- McCarthy further states that the key for Indaptus is its cash runway, an experienced management team, and a program in Decoy20 that could potentially be paired with several existing cancer therapeutics.
- Price Action: INDP shares are up 3.45% at $7.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for INDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Maxim Group
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
