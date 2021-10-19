 Skip to main content

Maxim Upgrades Indaptus Therapeutics To Buy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Maxim Upgrades Indaptus Therapeutics To Buy
  • Maxim analyst has upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) to Buy from Hold with a $16 price target, an upside of over 100%.
  • Analyst Jason McCarthy says, Indaptus is leveraging the ability of attenuated, non-pathogenic gram-negative bacteria to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses for oncology indications and infectious diseases.
  • In a research note, the analyst tells investors that it is also building on the initial immune therapy, Coley's toxins, with a "modernized, safer, and more effective approach." 
  • McCarthy further states that the key for Indaptus is its cash runway, an experienced management team, and a program in Decoy20 that could potentially be paired with several existing cancer therapeutics.
  • Related: Why Are Indaptus Therapeutics Shares Shooting Higher On Wednesday?
  • Price Action: INDP shares are up 3.45% at $7.80 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for INDP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Maxim GroupUpgradesHoldBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

