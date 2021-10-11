Regenxbio Reveals Interim Data From Diabetic Retinopathy Gene Therapy Trial
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) announced initial data from the Phase 2 ALTITUDE trial of RGX-314 for diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME).
- The data were presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting.
- RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy under development for wet age-related macular degeneration and DR.
- Of the 15 patients dosed with RGX-314 in Cohort 1, five patients (33%) demonstrated a two-step or greater improvement from baseline on the disease severity scale at three months, compared to zero in the observational control group.
- One patient dosed with RGX-314 had a four-step improvement.
- In the seven patients who had NPDR (DR severity level 47-53) at baseline, three patients (43%) demonstrated a two-step or greater improvement.
- In the eight patients who had PDR (DR severity level over 61) at baseline, two patients (25%) demonstrated a two-step or greater improvement.
