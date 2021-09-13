AbbVie, RegenXBio Ink $1.75B Retinal Gene Therapy Collaboration
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) have partnered to develop and commercialize RGX-314, potential one-time gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and other chronic retinal diseases.
- RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wet AMD in a pivotal trial utilizing subretinal delivery and patients with wet AMD and DR in two separate Phase 2 trials using in-office suprachoroidal delivery.
- Under the collaboration, Regenxbio will complete the ongoing trials of RGX-314. AbbVie and Regenxbio will collaborate and share costs on additional trials of RGX-314.
- AbbVie will lead the clinical development and commercialization of RGX-314 globally.
- Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Regenxbio a $370 million upfront payment with the potential of up to $1.38 billion in milestone payments.
- Price Action: RGNX stock is trading 21.50% higher at $40.19, and ABBV stock is up 0.88% at $107.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
