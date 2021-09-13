 Skip to main content

AbbVie, RegenXBio Ink $1.75B Retinal Gene Therapy Collaboration
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:39am   Comments
AbbVie, RegenXBio Ink $1.75B Retinal Gene Therapy Collaboration
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) have partnered to develop and commercialize RGX-314, potential one-time gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and other chronic retinal diseases. 
  • RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wet AMD in a pivotal trial utilizing subretinal delivery and patients with wet AMD and DR in two separate Phase 2 trials using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. 
  • Read Next: Regenxbio Gene Therapy Shows Treatment Benefit In Wet AMD Study.
  • Under the collaboration, Regenxbio will complete the ongoing trials of RGX-314. AbbVie and Regenxbio will collaborate and share costs on additional trials of RGX-314.
  • AbbVie will lead the clinical development and commercialization of RGX-314 globally. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Regenxbio a $370 million upfront payment with the potential of up to $1.38 billion in milestone payments. 
  • Price Action: RGNX stock is trading 21.50% higher at $40.19, and ABBV stock is up 0.88% at $107.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

