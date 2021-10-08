 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allogene Craters To 52-Week Low On FDA Clinical Hold Of CAR-T Trials, Drags Peers As Well
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Allogene Craters To 52-Week Low On FDA Clinical Hold Of CAR-T Trials, Drags Peers As Well

The FDA has sent shockwaves through the off-the-shelf CAR-T space after it slapped a clinical hold on all of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) AlloCAR T trials in response to an abnormality that could theoretically cause cancer.

Related: Allogene's BCMA-Targeted Therapy Gets US Orphan Drug Tag For Multiple Myeloma.

Here's what we know. A heavily pretreated lymphoma patient suffered a reduction in all blood cell lines after receiving an infusion of Allogene's anti-CD19 CAR-T candidate ALLO-501A. Analysis of the biopsy discovered anti-CD19 CAR-T cells with a chromosomal abnormality. The patient achieved a partial response to therapy.

The Company expects to provide additional updates in the coming weeks following consultation with the FDA. The FDA actively reviews the end of Phase 1 materials submitted in anticipation of an ALLO-501A pivotal Phase 2 trial.

Related: Allogene's Stock Jumps After Blood Cancer Candidates Show Durable Response.

Allogene's stock fell more than 30% in response to the news, affecting other companies too. Shares in Allogene's partner Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS), the biotech behind the TALEN gene-editing technology, fell almost 18%, and MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) also fell nearly 9%. In 2020, Allogene inked a licensing deal to develop allogeneic CAR-T therapies using MaxCyte's platform.

In contrast, shares in Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) rose 18% as investors re-evaluated its autologous CAR-Ts in light of the troubles of its off-the-shelf rival.

In reaction to the FDA hold, Goldman Sachs has downgraded Allogene from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $71 to $20.

Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Price Action: ALLO shares are down 38.4% at $15.02 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ALLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUTL + ALLO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
Allogene's BCMA-Targeted Therapy Gets US Orphan Drug Tag For Multiple Myeloma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
Autolus' Blood Cancer CAR T-Cell Therapy Receives Promising Innovative Medicine In UK
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Small Cap FDA

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ATHRBC CapitalMaintains1.3
DDLDaiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage On
CELCCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On50.0
INSMCantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage On60.0
WMPNPiper SandlerInitiates Coverage On14.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com